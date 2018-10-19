Market Rasen Golf Club: Di earns aggregate victory to claim brooch

The final two qualifying medals for Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies section were fundraising competitions for a breast cancer charity, with the overall winner taking the Breakthrough Brooch.

Played as two separate competitions, the results over the two weeks were amalgamated to decide the outcome.

The first week’s competition was played in warm October sunshine, but the results didn’t match those earlier in the summer, with no-one beating par and the competition standard scratch was moved to 73.

Di Warburton came in with a nett 74 to take the win from Aileen Sellars and Sue Archer who both netted 75s, with Pauline Neal and Helen Grinham just one shot further behind. Sue Borthwick had the best gross score of 90.

The second phase of the competition, played a week later, again took place in warm, sunny conditions.

Just one player, Pam Ross, broke par by finishing with a nett 71 to win, two shots clear of Hilary Tuhey in second.

Three ladies shot 74, with Di Warburton beating Pauline Neal and Rosemarie Lawton on countback, and Bridget Holmes carded the best gross of 90.

With the scores were aggregated, the outright winner of the Breakthrough Brooch was Di Warburton whose combined scores came to nett 148.

Pauline Neal was two back in second place, and Rosemarie Lawton finished third on nett 152.