Market Rasen Golf Club crowns 2018 club champions

An intense weekend of golf culminated with the crowning of the four 2018 champions at Market Rasen Golf Club.

For the first time in more than half-a-century the club championships were a truly integrated affair with 126 members from the four different sections playing more than 20 hours of golf, prompting furious number-crunching before the presentations took place.

Still ravaged by the heatwave, the fairways were hard and unpredictable, but thanks to daily hand-watering by Ben Lowery and his team, the greens were in fine condition and 29 birdie twos were recorded on the four par-three holes.

Competitors’ other concerns were avoiding dehydration, insect bites and sunburn as temperatures soared to 30 degrees on both afternoons.

Junior organiser Grant Hinchliffe presented the Thomas Shield to junior champion Charlie Elliot who retained his title in the previous weekend’s 18-hole competition from runner-up, and club newcomer, Ben Larder.

* At the other end of the age scale, club president Ben Hinchliffe presented the seniors championship Claret Jug to Steve Hewish after a splendid three-over-par round of gross 74.

Previous winners Chris Osbourne (gross 78) and Neil Carmichael (gross 79) completed the top three.

Seniors nett champion was board chairman Graham Reeve (nett 68), closely followed by Pete Conway and Eric Winder who were both subject to a countback off nett 69.

* Prior to 1967 all of the members played for one championship and the Harmsworth Trophy.

After Alice Sanders won it this several times, Sir Geoffrey Harmsworth was persuaded to provide a separate trophy for the ladies.

And since then, until this year, the ladies and men had played their 36-hole competitions at different times.

Ladies’ captain Jenny Holborn presented the their Harmsworth Trophy to three-time winner Sue Borthwick with a total gross score 163, fully 13 shots ahead of runners-Up Jade Baker and five-time winner, and past ladies captain, Bridget Holmes.

The Sergeant Salver went to nett champion Gill Fussey (nett 142), ahead of Tilly Lawrence (nett 143), and ladies’ competition secretary, Sue Archer (nett 148).

The daily nett and gross prizes went to last year’s winner and club director Jane Salt (gross 88), new member Karen Moore (gross 92), ladies’ captain Jenny Holborn (nett 73) and previous Salver winner Rosemarie Lawton (nett 73).

* The men’s Harmsworth Trophy was a very close competition, with several countbacks before men’s captain Ian Ribey finally declared new member Simon Crossman the champion.

He won the day with an eight-over-par total of gross 150 after his 36 holes.

Jacob Morley and last year’s winner Charlie Elliott were just one shot behind.

The Chester Salver was won by Pete Conway after a countback with Tom Hall off nett 138, and Grant Hinchliffe (nett 141) was third.

The daily nett and gross prizes went to returning member Luke Parkinson (gross 76), Matt Codd (gross 74), Charlie Hinchliffe (nett 67) and previous Salver winner Ryan Bond (nett 68).

The best eight gross scorers – Simon Crossman, Jacob Morley, Charlie Elliott, Grant Hinchliffe, Joe Osbourne, Paul Baker, Clive Jenkins and Steve Hewish – qualify for the scratch matchplay knockout Birkett Trophy.