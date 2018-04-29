Market Rasen Golf: Barbara tops St George’s Day comp

On St George’s Day, the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club played a stableford competition using a card from Royal St George’s.

This meant that some holes which are normally par fives became par threes, and vice-versa, but the end result saw Barbara Laing score a magnificent 37 points to finish as the outright winner.

She came in three points ahead of runner-up Marilyn Tompkins, while Helen Gibbard took third place on countback from Sara Edgerton, both scoring 33 points.

* Last Wednesday brought the Spring Waltz open am-am.

Unfortunately the weather was far from spring-like as most of the teams battled through wind, rain and even hail to finish with excellent scores.

The winners, with 77 points, were Sue Borthwick (Market Rasen GC) and Olga Ebsworth (Belton Park) with Bedford and County pair Heather Nolan and Glynis Winrow.

A home team of Rosemarie Lawton, Helen Gibbard, Ronnie Sullivan, playing with Liz Ganwith, of Lincoln, came second with 76 points.

A Boston GC quartet scored 74 points to take third place, and another home team of Mel Gregory, Gill Fussey, Judy Philips and Lynn Patrick took fourth place with 72 points.

During the course of the day a raffle was held for the British Heart Foundation charity, and together with donations at the halfway house, £343 was raised.