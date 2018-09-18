Market Rasen Giolf Club: Maintenance delays Lothian Brooch

Last Wednesday’s Lothian Brooch and EWGA Medal were postponed for maintenance work at Market Rasen Golf Club.

Instead a three clubs and putter competition which attracted a good number of entries from the ladies’ section.

Wendy Harrison was overall winner with a very good score of 38 stableford points, three clear of runner-up Pauline Neal.

Rosemarie Lawton (33pts) was third, a point ahead of Helen Wilson, while Sue Archer was fifth with 31.

* The previous week, 34 ladies travelled to Rotherham Golf Club for an exchange day.

It was a very successful event and the competition played was divided into two sections.

In category A, for handicaps of 24.5 and under, Bridget Holmes took the honours, followed by Jackie Parker, Sue Archer and Helen Grinham, while Sue Borthwick won nearest-the-pin.

In category B – handicaps 24.5 upwards – Hilary Tuhey won from runner-up Anne Copestake, with Chris Joyce third and Suzan Patten fourth.

Margaret Rylatt won the nearest-the-pin prize.