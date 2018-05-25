Market Rasen GC: Duke claims oldest prize and ladies excell in county pro-am

A field of 75 golfers took on the Market Rasen GC course last week to compete for the club’s oldest trophy – the Timms Cup.

The cup was first presented in 1922 when the winner was DF Torrens Esq and, apart from the war years, has been played for annually.

In what is now the only par/bogey competition of the season, five players managed to halve with the course, which was in fine condition, and 14 beat it.

Two players finished 4-up, with the in-form Mick Duke claiming the spoils after a countback from Alan Wormall who produced a welcome return to form.

Fred Doughty was on his own in third place after taming his game to finish 3-up ahead of a cluster of five players on 2-up.

Returning player and past junior captain Charlie Hinchliffe pipped Neil Carmichael to fourth place after a countback.

n All 86 competitors in Market Rasen Golf Club’s Summer Medal completed their rounds before the forecast rain set in.

The superb scores reflected, once again, the improving conditions of the course, as 27 players shot nett par 71 or better, bringing the Competition Standard Scratch to 70.

Neil Carmichael compiled a best gross round of 73 to earn a one-shot handicap reduction into category one.

But the outright winner was James Hunter who proved that practice pays off as he shot a very competent nett 62 to finish three shots clear of the rest and shaved two shots off his handicap to move into category two.

New member Jeremy Law, playing in only his third qualifier since achieving his initial handicap, came second with a well-constructed nett 65, and also shaved a shot off his handicap.

And after a countback off nett 67, Mike Beddoes and Stuart Britton were placed third and fourth respectively, Mike taking a shot off his handicap.

Other notable performances came from past captain Eddie Dunn who, after two years of fruitless competitions, finally shot a nett 68 to finish 10th and cut his handicap by three shots.

While sixth-placed Mark Hunter also carded nett 68 after reducing his handicap by three shots earlier in the week from a supplementary score.

n Market Rasen GC and Lincs PGA welcomed 20 PGA professionals with their teams of three lady amateurs for their annual Pro-Am Tournament.

In the professionals’ medal competition, Adam Keogh (Spalding GC) and Dan Clarke (Market Rasen GC) tied for first place with a hard-fought one-over-par 71.

Scott Emery, from Woodhall Spa GC, was third with a two-over-par 73, which included a hole-in-one at the par three fifth, and Callum Walker (Boston GC) was fourth with a three-over round of 74.

Adam Keogh and his team of amateurs from Spalding GC won the Team Medal competition, four shots clear with an impressive nett 132.

The next three teams all shot nett 136, and after a countback, Market Rasen’s teaching professional Dan Clarke with assistant manager Kim

Robinson and past captains Ann Todd and Jenny Brundle were runners-up.

A team from Elsham GC, led by professional Dane Duffin, were third, and James Beinlich (Sleaford GC) with Market Rasen ladies Rosemarie Lawton, Jackie Parker and Helen Gibbard completed the top three.