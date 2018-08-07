Market Rasen CC stung by Nettleham

Market Rasen CC First XI slipped to third from bottom of the Lincolnshire County League Premier after being pipped to the post by Nettleham.

The visitors secured a four-wicket victory after a seesaw match as fortunes swung one way and then the other at Rase Park on Saturday.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bat first on a glorious summer’s day.

Despite the loss of an early wicket, Rasen recovered well as the pair of Lee Chambers and Ian Williams shared a stand of 50 to reach the first drink break on 60-2.

The visitors then forced their way back into the match by claiming two more wickets for only 29 runs as Rasen were left struggling on 89-4 at the halfway stage of the innings.

A partnership of 62 between Dave Papworth and Liam Scales put Rasen back on track and looking towards posting 200.

Some quickfire hitting from the lower order helped Rasen post a competitive 207-9 from their 50 overs.

Nettleham’s stand-out bowler was spinner John Wigfield who registered figures of 5 for 70 from 16 overs.

In reply, the visitors’ innings started well as they reached 53-2 after 10 overs of their innings.

It looked as though Nettleham were cruising to victory as Jack Curtis and Scott Nicholson shared a stand of 40 to help guide them to 93-2 at the halfway stage.

Three quick wickets saw Rasen seize the initiative once more, but the visitors had too many overs to play with and were able to reach their target in the 44th over for the loss of six wickets.

On Saturday, Rasen travel to title challengers Bracebridge Heath Second XI for a 1pm start.

Rasen: L. Chambers 34, W. Bradford 0, I. Williams 45, N. Davies 1, L. Scales 37, D. Papworth 24, D. Christie 13, T. Bradford 17, L. Entwhistle 0, S. Williams 21*, A. Navin 3*, Extras 12. Total: 207-9.

Nettleham: 208-6.

Bowling: W. Bradford 10-0-31-1; L. Entwhistle 12-0-54-1; S. Williams 8-0-49-3; I. Williams 5-0-29-0; N. Davies 6.3-0-25-0; A. Navin 2-0-7-1.