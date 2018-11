Market Rasen and Louth RFC moved into round four of the Midlands Intermediate Cup on Saturday without breaking sweat.

Scheduled opponents Coalville opted not to make the trip north from Leicestershire and conceded the match to the Red and Greens.

Rasen and Louth will be hoping to get some game time this weekend when the Midlands Two East (North) programme returns.

The Red and Greens sit second in the league and entertain fifth-placed Ashbourne at Willingham Road on Saturday. Kick-off is 2.15pm.