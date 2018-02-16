Market Rasen and Louth RFC to hold Farmers Day

Market Rasen and Louth RFC are holding a Farmers Day on Saturday when the Red and Greens entertain Huntingdon and District.

The event was the brainchild of club member and farmer Matt Neesham who has approached local farmers to donate a bucket of wheat.

The collection of the wheat was also sponsored by a local agricultural business.

The wheat will be sold and after deducting the small costs of putting on the day, the profit will be split equally between the club’s coffers and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Early indications are that both charities will receive in excess of £1,000.