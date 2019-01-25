Market Rasen and Louth RFC return at basement side Southwell

Market Rasen and Louth RFC return to league action after a break in the Midlands Two East (North) league schedules.

Just two matches were played in the division on Saturday, but they did affect Rasen’s position as they dropped to sixth courtesy, leapfrogged by Dronfield after their 43-10 home win over Matlock.

In the day’s other match, Ashbourne defeated Newark 13-7.

The Red and Greens have been on a poor run following a strong start to the season when they looked capable of an immediate return to Midlands One East following their relegation last campaign.

After winning their opening four games, Rasen have picked up just two further wins from their next nine league fixtures and have not tasted victory since mid-November when Ashbourne were pipped 29-26.

Since then they have slipped from second to mid-table and, while still in touch with all but runaway leaders Melbourne, are also just four points above Matlock in ninth.

They will be expected to pick up a win on Saturday when they travel to Southwell who are rock bottom with just two wins this season.

The Red and Greens won the early-season meeting between the sides 29-3 at Willingham Road.

Kick-off is 2.15pm.