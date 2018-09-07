Market Rasen and Louth RFC open new season against old foes Lincoln

Market Rasen and Louth RFC will renewing old acquaintances this weekend as they begin life in Midlands Two East (North).

After a long stint in Midlands One was halted by relegation last season, the Red and Greens face Lincoln in league competition for the first time in seven years on Saturday at Willingham Road (ko 3pm).

The clash is likely to be closer affair than the last time the sides met when Rasen were on their way to the championship and promotion and Lincoln were dropping out of the division the other way.

Rasen had to content themselves with a narrow win the last time they met in the 2016/17 Lincolnshire County Cup final and are expecting a close game this time around as they seek their first league win in almost 17 months.

The Red and Greens will be led by new captain Ben Chamberlin following Chris Mills’ retirement through an injury sustained late last season.

Mills will instead add his great experience to the coaching staff alongside head coach Matt Sutton.

Saturday’s game will also act as a reunion with former Rasen player Leigh Dearden who now captains Lincoln.