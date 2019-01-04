Market Rasen and Louth RFC look for new lease of life in 2019

Market Rasen and Louth RFC will be hoping their sluggish recent form is behind them as they begin the second half of the season on Saturday.

The Red and Greens started the campaign in excellent style following relegation to Midlands Two East (North) last April.

Rasen and Louth won their opening four games to establish themselves firmly within the top two and stoke hopes of an instant return to Midlands One.

But in recent weeks, with the loss of several players to injury and unavailability, they have won just two of their last seven league games.

Last time out they were held to a surprising draw against lowly Ilkeston.

The traditional three-week mid-season break over Christmas came at the perfect time too stop this momentum and allow a recharged squad to rebuild for 2019.

They begin the new year at their Willingham Road home with an important fixture against Derbyshire side Long Eaton who are just a place and two points adrift in third.

Kick-off is 2.15pm and all support is welcome.