Market Rasen and Louth RFC juniors play cup rugby at Leicester Tigers

Young players from Market Rasen and Louth RFC followed in the footsteps of legends by playing at Welford Road, home of the Leicester Tigers.

On the same day that Tigers beat their bitter rivals Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership, Market Rasen and Louth were in action in the Prima Tiger Cup.

The Red and Greens came through a regional festival to qualify for the Prima Cup finals EMN-190313-182532002

They had the opportunity to play at the iconic stadium in front of family and supporters, and also had a team photograph taken on the famous turf.

The Prima Tiger Cup, sponsored by Prima Solutions of Loughborough, is enjoying its 25th season, with more than 70 teams entering via festivals in Norfolk, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Market Rasen and Louth were joined by teams from Crusaders, Newark, Old Laurentians, Old Newtonians, Silhillians, Sutton Coldfield and Wymondham on Saturday.

Nathan Moore, coach at Market Rasen and Louth RFC, accompanied the team and said: “It’s been amazing, we’ve loved it. It’s a great atmosphere here and gives the children an opportunity to be pitchside.

It was an inspiring occasion for the budding young players EMN-190313-182521002

“It’s amazing for them and really boosts their confidence.

“They’ve been talking about this every training session since we got the invite here.

“It gives them such inspiration to see what they could get into when they get a bit older if they continue to keep playing. We’d love to be here again.”

* RFU rules on reporting junior rugby mean we are unable to supply scores.