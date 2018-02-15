Market Rasen and Louth RFC juniors earn their Leicester Tigers stripes

Young players from Market Rasen and Louth RFC honed their skills with the professionals at 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers before a recent match.

The group took part in a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic and then joined a big crowd for the Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture against Cardiff Blues at Welford Road.

Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with Tigers’ coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on in the rest of the season.

The Market Rasen and Louth players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers player Dom Barrow about life in professional rugby before soaking up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road and watching the professionals in action.

They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Rasen and Louth team coach Martin Redmond accompanied the group for their photo alongside Tigers and England prop Ellis Genge.

“It has been a fantastic day, the session was tuned to the conditions and just what we wanted,” he said.

“The session was all to do with contact and tackling, and the guys threw themselves into it which was great to see.”