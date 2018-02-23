Market Rasen and Louth RFC: Farmers Day cash boost for new pitches plan

Market Rasen and Louth RUFC hosted local farmers at a recent league match as part of a fundraising day for the club and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Committee member and farmer, Matthew Neesham, pioneered the scheme where local farmers were approached to donate a bucket of wheat to be sold on behalf of the two worthy causes.

The response from the farming community was generous, with several farmers who had already sold their wheat, donating the cash equivalent in lieu of their bucket.

A raffle held on the day and an impromptu sponsored waxing also helped to boost funds.

After turning out for Rasen’s Second XV earlier in the afternoon, Ben Curtis kindly volunteered to have has back waxed at a £5 per strip.

There were plenty of other players and spectators, including the opposition, who were willing to pay for the privilege of tearing him off a strip.

Not to be outdone, his team-mate, James Bemrose volunteered for a full chest wax in one go on the condition £100 was pledged.

The second team now has two very smooth players who can be proud of their contribution.

The final amount, which will be split 50-50, has yet to be finalised, but each recipient will receive more than £1,800.

The rugby club will use their share to pay for drainage and improvements on the field next to the racecourse to provide pitches for the junior section.

Contributors: Jim Beadon (Flagleaf Farming), Dave Birch (BE and DE Birch), Andrew Buckley (Lockwood Estates), Helen Clarke (Rainthorpe Farms), Richard Collett (Spridlington Manor Farm), Tom and James Dale (JE Dale (Farmers), Ryan Dring (JG Dring and Son), Jim Fenwick (Beelsby Farming Co), Boy and Will Fenwick (Fenwick Bros), Rob Gladding (Gladding Bros), Andrew Harker (HR Bourn and Sons), Rob Key, Will Margrave (WD Margrave and Son), David Mawer (GR Mawer and Son), Matthew Neesham (Neesham Farms), Will Nelstrop (Witham Trading Company), Nick Pope (Louth NFU), John Priestley (GJ Priestley), Jonathon Stamp (RL and A Stamp), David Tomlinson AE Tomlinson and Sons), Anthony Turnbull (ATG Turnbull).

The club also wishes to thank Frontier Agriculture for providing the lorry to collect the wheat from the farms.