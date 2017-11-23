Market Rasen and Louth RFC face crunch time

Market Rasen and Louth RFC face a crucial run of matches as they seek to improve their fortunes in Midlands One East.

They will be hoping their fortnight’s rest will give them a boost in their search for their first win of the season on Saturday when they host fellow strugglers Wellingborough.

The Northamptonshire side sit just one place above Rasen in 13th with just two wins to their name this campaign.

Kick-off at Willingham Road is 2.15pm.

It is the first in a sequence of matches against sides just above them in the league ladder.

They then entertain Melton Mowbray seven days later with the Leicestershire side beginning to struggle in their second season at this level.

Then comes a trip to third-bottom Northampton Old Scouts on Saturday, December 9 as the season reaches its halfway point.