Market Rasen and Louth RFC drop to eighth after Ashby postponement

Market Rasen and Louth RFC were left without a fixture on Saturday after their opponents Ashby called off the match.

The Leicestershire side, who sit bottom of Midlands Two East (North), were docked five points after being unable to raise a side for the trip to Willingham Road.

The match has been rescheduled for April, but the postponement dropped the Red and Greens to eighth, two places and three points above third-bottom Matlock, but with a game in hand.

Rasen travel to second-placed Dronfield on Saturday.