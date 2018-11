A dream trip to Twickenham ended with a whimper as Market Rasen and Louth RFC conceded Saturday’s Midlands Cup match.

The Red and Greens were potentially four matches away from a dream final at Headquarters as they faced a Midlands Intermediate Cup quarter-final at Kenilworth.

But the Lincolnshire side were unable to raise a side for the trip to Warwickshire.

They return to league action on Saturday, hoping to maintain their Midlands Two East (North) title bid at second-bottom Ashby.