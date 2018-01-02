Market Rasen and Louth RFC chalk up first win in county cup landslide

Market Rasen and Louth RFC overcame a huge potential banana skin in the Lincolnshire County Cup to dismiss lower league Kesteven on their own patch.

The Red and Greens showed their Midlands One class to beat the Grantham-based side 52-0 and chalk up their first win of the season.

Jake McKay also got on the scoresheet in the county cup win EMN-180201-091330002

Rasen came into the game after losing their previous 13 games, including a narrow NLD cup loss to Midlands Premier side, Derby.

But they turned up at Kesteven with fighting spirit, treating this game like any other league game, hungry for their maiden win and did not disappoint.

The game started with Rasen playing uphill, but the wind affected both sides equally as it swirled and howled in any way it wanted.

The first score came quick when Josh White broke the Kesteven backline, and the ball was recycled well for Tom Stephens to eventually break through and score under the posts.

Tom Alldridge slotted aix conversions despite challenging conditions EMN-180201-091443002

White was donning the 13 shirt for the first time in a couple of months, visiting England over Christmas during his year-long stint in Italy.

The next few scores came quickly as Rasen ramped up the pace that Kesteven could not cope with or realign their defence quickly enough, as Rasen added further tries through Stephens at full-back and a brace from Eddie Nicholls at fly-half.

The Red and Greens were playing with much more structure and organisation than in recent weeks, and the tries were a testament to some well-drilled backs moves.

With around 10 minutes of the first half left, Rasen seemed to take their foot off of the gas and allow Kesteven become dominant around the breakdown.

The hosts moved their way upfield through well-executed forward moves and aggressive rucking.

However, there was no breakthrough for them before half-time as the Rasen defence stayed organised and every channel was met firmly.

After the break, it was back to the same flow as the first half with Rasen seeing a lot of possession and then forcing an error or turnover when Kesteven did get the ball.

The home side was clearly tiring and with the words of coach Sutton ringing in their ears, Rasen showed no mercy to ramp up the pace further.

The game had become all but a formality by the midway point, as a further four tries killed off the game.

A further score apiece for Nicholls and Stephens completed their hat-tricks, while Josh Lawton and Will Pridgeon also crossed.

Praise must go to hooker Tom Alldridge who managed to slot six conversions despite the swirling wind.

Rasen were the benefactors of some narrow and slow defending from the Kesteven team, but unlike in recent times, they showed more composure to take advantage.

The game showed that, although Rasen are languishing at the bottom of Midlands One East, they are by no means dead and buried.

With several first team squad members missing for this game, the performance showed the character and passion within the rest of the squad to stand up, be counted and fight for the club.

With confidence clearly ringing out after this result, Rasen head into 2018 with renewed vigour and confidence, starting with a trip to Nottingham to take on Paviors on Saturday (ko 2.15pm).

Rasen: C. Starling, Alldridge, Ashton (Southwell), Mills (c), Almond-Bell, J. Norton, McKay, Chamberlin (Scupham), C. Everton, Nicholls, Pridgeon, F. Norton, White, Lawton, Stephenson.