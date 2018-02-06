Market Rasen and Louth RFC beaten at Bugbrooke

Market Rasen and Louth RFC’s search for a maiden league win of the season goes on after they went down to defeat at fellow strugglers Bugbrooke on Saturday.

With Rasen rock bottom and doomed to drop out of Midlands East One, their Northamptonshire hosts are fighting a battle not to join them.

And Bugbrooke ended a run of three straight defeats with a 22-5 victory, their sixth of the season which lifted them up to 10th.

Jack Noquet claimed the only points for the Red and Greens with a battling try.

Noquet sniped around the side of a ruck, helped by Christian Mills who ran a good dummy line.

His 15-yard run to the line seemed to have been halted yards out, but he showed great strength to wriggle over the line.

Rasen are without a fixture this weekend as the league takes the first of a series of breaks, but they return on Saturday, February 17 with a home match against Huntingdon and District who sit just one place higher in 13th.

Kick-off at Willingham Road will be 2.15pm.