Kieran caps indoor athletics season in style

Father and son, Jim and Kieran Gillespie, travelled to Loughborough on Saturday to compete in the final indoor athletics event of the winter.

Before the competition, 17-year-old Kieran received some words of inspiration from Ashley Bryant, the number one men’s decathlete in Britain.

It obviously had some impact on the young Wragby athlete as he went on to set a personal best in the shot putt.

Kieran threw 9.22m to finish second in the event.

He followed this up by clocking 10.22 seconds in the 60m high hurdles, another good solid performance which placed him second in that discipline, too.

His father Jim said: “That was Kieran’s last indoor meet this year and he has made tremendous progress.

“This augers well for the outdoor summer season, which is only a matter of weeks away.”

Jim also took part in the shot putt, winning the 55 to 60 years age category with a throw of 8.47m.

That was Jim’s second best performance this year.