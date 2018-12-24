Keelby rider Mikey Large-Taylor sets bar high for 2019 campaign

Motorcycle racer Mikey Large-Taylor is already planning for next season as he looks to build on his most successful race campaign.

The 20-year-old finished eighth in the ultra-competitive Dickies British Junior Supersport Championship this year, but knows there is no time to rest on his laurels.

Large-Taylor will once again be competing in the Junior Supersport Championship, and hopes to improve on his impressive performances.

“Last season was great for the team and I felt as though I learned so much about racing,” he said.

“Not only how to ride a bike faster, but how to prepare a bike and present yourself in the right way.”

The Keelby rider will also be taking wildcard rides in the Superstock 600 Championship aboard a new R6 Yamaha bought by his supportive dad Shane.

“I’m really looking forward to riding the 600 and will shortly be heading off to Cartagena, in Spain, for some warm weather testing so I can get used to the bike,” he added.

Large-Taylor has opted to concentrate on the smaller category in 2019 and to get as much track time as possible on the 600 in preparation for a move up in class for the following year.

“I genuinely feel as though podiums will be possible next season, and riding the 600 whenever I can will help me when I drop back down to the smaller 400cc Kawasaki that I use in Junior Supersport.”

As well as warm weather testing, he will be spending time at the Peter Boast Flat Track School and working at keeping himself race fit.

A big part of the closed season is spent trying to seek new sponsors to assist with the costs involved in running a race team, and the rider has been busy writing to Market Rasen companies asking for their help with running costs in the 2019 season.

Motorcycle racing is an expensive sport and Shane has already put a lot of the family’s money into the team’s infrastructure.

Shane explained: “I’m basically skint having bought the two bikes and the necessary kit required to run a team.

“We would be really grateful to receive any sort of financial help from any local businesses or enthusiasts.

“A set of tyres costs £300 and we usually get through two sets during a race weekend. Our entry fees for the season are around £2,500 and then you have the cost of fuel, oil and sundries to add on to that.”

Any help is welcome, no matter how large or small, to help fund what will hopefully be another successful season for Mikey.

Any donation of knee sliders, oil, fuel or tyres would be greatly accepted.

* If you can help the team, call Mikey or Shane on 07745 611448 or 07752 437328.