Keelby racer Mikey Large-Taylor set to campaign on two fronts

With only a few weeks to go until the British Superbikes motorcycle race season kicks off, preparations are in full swing for Keelby’s Mikey Large-Taylor.

Back in November, Team Large-Taylor escaped the unpredictable British weather and headed to Cartagena, in Spain, for some warm weather testing on the new R6 Yamaha.

The Keelby racer is looking for local help with his 2019 campaign EMN-190228-170137002

“It was my first time out on the Yamaha and my first time riding a 600 in anger and it felt really good from the outset,” he said.

“We managed to get loads of laps in which enabled us to get a really good base set-up for the bike.”

Mikey will be riding the Yamaha in three rounds of the Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship, which do no clash and leaving him free to contest the Junior Supersport Championship, which will be the primary target for 2019.

The Lincolnshire racer will be using the same Kawasaki 400 Ninja in the Junior Supersport campaign that took him to eighth place in last year’s series.

“The Kawasaki is currently away at MSS Performance undergoing an engine re-fresh,” Mikey added.

“They are one of the best in the business at race preparation, and I can’t wait to get out at Silverstone in the first round and hopefully bag some points.”

The team’s plan is to try and get as many test sessions in as possible prior to the start of the season, including a run out at Cadwell at the recent MSV Track Day.

“It was a bit colder than Spain, but once the fog lifted we were able to get out on the Yamaha for three 20-minute sessions.

“I felt really comfortable on the bike and it’s always great to ride round Cadwell.

“I’ll be heading back out to Spain in March when I hope the weather will be nice and warm so we can get as much track time as possible.”

Mikey and his father Shane have been busy writing to local Market Rasen area businesses asking them to help support the team’s efforts in 2019.

Shane said: “We have written to more than 100 local businesses asking if they would like to assist us, in return for promoting their company on a national level, but as yet we have had no offers of help.”

Mikey has, however, managed to receive some help from the motorcycle trade, and in particular a supply of HJC helmets from Oxford Products, assistance from Moto Direct with some new RST leathers, while Feridax have helped with the supply of oil.

* If anyone would like to help the team, there is still time to get in touch. Any help, no matter how small would be greatly appreciated.

To contact Mikey, email m.largetaylor@gmail.com