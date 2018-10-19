Keelby racer Large-Taylor in the points at championship finale

Keelby racer Mikey Large-Taylor completed his season at Brands Hatch for the final two races in the 2018 Dickies Junior Supersport Championship.

He safely completed both his races in the points to end his season in eighth position with 117 points.

The 20-year-old Lincolnshire rider began Saturday’s penultimate race from a fifth-row grid position and spent much of the race down in 13th place.

But he passed Chloe Jones on the seventh of the eight laps and then dispatched Lyndon Leatherland on the final lap to secure an 11th place finish.

In cloudy and damp conditions on Sunday, Large-Taylor began the final race of the championship from the third row and made good progress in the early laps to settle into 11th place.

He was overtaken by Chloe Jones on lap five and pushed back to 12th, but one lap later he benefitted from a two-rider crash which elevated him up the order.

Large-Taylor continued to make progress and on the final lap he passed Jones again to move up into seventh place and cross the finish line in that position to pick up a further nine championship points.

Adding those to the five he won earlier took his total to 117 and placed him eighth in the overall rider standings.

It’s been a good season for the young rider who recorded four sixth places, three sevenths and three eighths in the inaugural season of the championship.