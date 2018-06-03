It’s sidecar success for Charlie and Todd

Current British 600 Cup Sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Charlie Richardson rode to a fine fifth place in the second round of the British Sidecar Championship at Oulton Park and registered a strong podium finish of second in the 600 Cup class.

Ellis, from North Kelsey, only began his sidecar racing career in 2017 and immediately gelled with the LCR chassis powered by a 600cc Honda engine.

Despite missing the first two rounds and coming into the championship in round three the pair were never off the podium and completed their first season with five wins and eight second places to become British 600 Cup champions two points ahead of the current World champions Ben and Tom Birchall.

This season the 600 Cup riders are included in the main championship results plus take their own points in their own class so it is possible they could clean up in both championships.

The pair completed their qualifying in third place overall (first in cup) and began their campaign from a second row grid position.

They maintained third place for the first three laps before being overtaken by Stevens/Charlwood and on lap eight they were relegated to fifth.

But the race was red flagged as the leaders crossed the line to start lap 10 and a result declared with Ellis and Richardson being awarded fifth place overall and second place In the 600 cup.

This strong showing places Ellis and Richardson up into second place overall on 32 points and they are now leading the 600 Cup class with 52 points, 16 points ahead of Stevens/Charlwood.

Todd commented: “We are pleased with the results.

“We are planning to contest every round of the British championship this year and also intend to take in a couple of wild card rides in the World championship with a view to competing in the worlds full time next year.”

The series resumes at Snetterton on June 15-17 for round three.