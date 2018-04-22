It’s a Grand gesture for National winner

Market Rasen Racecourse has announced it will rename a bar after this year’s Randox Health Grand National winner, whose success story began in Lincolnshire.

Indeed, the victorious trail of Aintree hero Tiger Roll began at Market Rasen Racecourse.

The horse, who is eight years old, won his first ever race - over hurdles - at Market Rasen in November 2013 when he was trained by Nigel Hawke, himself a Grand National-winning jockey aboard Seagram in 1991.

He was subsequently bought by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud and sent to Irish trainer Gordon Elliott.

Tiger Roll has since won three times at the Cheltenham Festival, including in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase last month, and was well fancied for Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National which he won under jockey Davy Russell.

Russell himself won one of the major races at Market Rasen this jumps season, partnering John Constable to glory in last summer’s Betfred TV Summer Hurdle.

Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said: “Visitors to Market Rasen have witnessed some really good horses over the years, and we are delighted that we can now add this year’s Randox Health Grand National winner Tiger Roll to the list at Lincolnshire’s only racecourse.

“Plans have already been put in place to rename the existing County Bar in the County Enclosure to the Tiger Roll Bar & Lounge to celebrate the huge efforts of this fabulous horse and his illustrious career starting at Market Rasen Racecourse.”