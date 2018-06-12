Isle of Man TT: Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe makes his mark

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe exceeded all expectations at the world-famous Isle of Man TT festival last week.

Crowe completed the first race, the six-lap Superbike TT in a fine ninth place which would prove the highlight of his week.

He went on to take 19th place in Monday’s Supersport race and then 16th in the four-lap Superstock outing, before riding to 21st position in the second Supersport race last Wednesday.

He would have been well inside the top 10 in the Superstock race, but encountered problems with the bike.

“I was racing for seventh place, but encountered an intermittent electrical problem that started after the pit stop which dropped me back to 16th,” he explained.

“But that’s racing, and despite that I’m mega happy with my overall performance.”

In the final race of the week, the high-profile Senior TT, Crowe was aiming his sights at another top 10 finish on the Superbike.

The riders started the race at 10-second intervals with Crowe beginning the six-lap affair from 18th.

He was steadily away and maintained 18th place on time at the first checkpoint of Glen Helen, but made up time to lie 15th at the end of the first 37.73-mile lap.

When he came in for his first pit stop at the end of lap two he was up to 10th on time and after a quick refuelling was away for his third lap.

A good run down the mountain left him ninth at the end of lap three, and, coming in for his second pit stop one lap later, he was up to eighth.

Crowe was delighted to discover he had recorded a 129.339mph lap, just under his new best of 129.956mph which he set in the Superbike race.

On lap five he was elevated up into seventh place which he maintained to Ramsey on the final lap, but crashed out of the race at Whitegates on his way to the mountain.

He escaped more or less unhurt but lost his chance of a personal best finish to the Senior TT, plus the chance to record his first 130mph lap.

“I’m a bit dazed and confused, and not quite got my head together yet, but am up and okay,” he said.

“I’m gutted I couldn’t finish the race as I was going really well, but at least I’m here and can return next year.”

All-in-all Crowe had a good TT, proving he is a force to be reckoned with on the roads, and moved up into third place in the Privateers table with four out of his five races completed.