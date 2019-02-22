Harrison claims win double at Rasen GC

Wendy Harrison came out on top twice as the Market Rasen Golf Club Ladies’ Section met.

After the more challenging Yellow Tees and Gruesomes competitions, the ladies played the Blue Tees.

This was played off the Junior Tees, with temporary greens and larger holes.

And with the sun shining, there was no excuse not to play well.

Harrison did, coming in the winner with an amazing 61 points.

In second was Helen Gibbard who scored 60 points.

Rebecca Ross finished third with 58 points.

A Reverse March was played and once again Harrison finished first, tghis time with her partner Sue Borthwick.

They carded 49 points.

Hilary Tuhey and Helen Gibbard were second on countback with 49 points and in third position were Helen Wilson and Sue Archer with 47 points.

This competition was also played on a lovely sunny day.