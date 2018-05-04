Grand National winner to feature at Market Rasen Racecourse parade

Horse racing fans will get the chance to meet a famous Grand National winner when Market Rasen Racecourse hosts Horseplay Raceday on Sunday, May 20.

Neptune Collonges, the first grey horse for more than 50 years to win the world’s biggest steeplechase in 2012, is among the well-known equine names in a parade of former racehorses.

Part of the new playgorund at Market Rasen Racecourse EMN-180430-124341002

The event also features Mad Moose, as well as Royal Ascot and Cheltenham Festival winner, Junior.

Horseplay Raceday will also feature show jumping and dressage, including a side-saddle display with former racehorse Wild West.

Racing fans will have the chance to win private meet and greets with the equine stars, with competitions announced on Facebook in the build-up to the event.

On course for the big day are the real-life version of Market Rasen’s racecourse mascot, Gerald the Appaloosa, and his friend Perkin the Shetland pony.

Education charity Racing to School will provide behind-the-scenes tours, including trips to the start of races, inside the weighing room and in the parade ring.

Lincolnshire farrier Evan Williams will showcase his skills with shoeing demonstrations, and there are children’s activities including racehorse simulator the ‘Equiciser’.

It’s also the official opening of the racecourse’s new Neigh and Play Garden.

A family pass, at £25, is available in advance, offering two Tattersalls Enclosure admission badges, two race-day programmes, admission for up to four children and one goodie bag.

General admission starts from £7.20 when booked in advance. Entertainment is free of charge, as is admission for accompanied under 18s.

Gates open at 12.10pm, with the first race at 2.10pm and finale at 5.25pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk