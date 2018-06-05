Girl power scoops top golf acolade

Elsham Golf Club and the North Lincolnshire This Girl Golf’s project were handed a top accolade at the recent Golf Foundation Presidents’ Awards.

They were presented with the award at the Wentworth Club.

It is awarded to a project that has created more opportunities for girls within the sport.

The scheme was linked to three local secondary schools, with taster sessions provided to 400 girls.

This was followed by a six-week StreetGolf satellite club.

Sixty-four girls signed up and 51 completed the course, the grand finale being when the golf club closed its course for a day and ran the first ever Girls Open, now set to be an annual fixture.

Some 42 girls took part in a GolfSixes team competition and the women’s section provided volunteers.

Fifteen of the girls joined the new Girls Academy, while eight have become junior members.

There has been a cultural change at the golf club with more events and competitions open to girls and women.

The Golf Foundation Presidents’ Awards celebrate the fantastic people at the heart of junior golf, the volunteers and professionals who selflessly give their time to help young people to enjoy the benefits of golf.

The Golf Foundation is the nationally recognised charity that works with national partners to encourage young people to start, learn and stay in the sport.