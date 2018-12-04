Gillespie claims silver as winter throwing season launches

Jim Gillespie has begun his winter throwing season with a silver medal.

Competing in the Midlands Christmas Throws Pentathlon at Derby on Saturday, the Wragby athlete started well with a good shot putt of 8.17m, which he described as a ‘really pleasing opening effort’.

However, disaster very nearly struck in the hammer when his first two throws landed outside the throwing sector.

Jim did manage to get his third throw in, but 22.85m was a safe effort and not what he was after.

Next up was the javelin where a throw of 18.32m was an improvement his last competition, but this event remains his weakest of the five.

Event four was the discus, a throw of 24.41m, a good effort and technically very sound.

“I had problems with the discus all last season, with my timing not being what it should be,” said Jim.

“But it was much better on Saturday.”

The final event, the heavy hammer, brought a solid throw of 9.49m.

This left Jim with a total points score of 1,978, enough to secure silver behind Martin Roberts, who beat him to the world hammer decathlon title in October.

This weekend Jim and son Kieran are both competing at the first Loughborough indoor meeting of the season.

Jim will compete in the shot putt, while Kieran lines up in the 60m high hurdles and shot putt.