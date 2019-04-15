Gary Johnson kicks off with Donington Park podiums

Gary Johnson kicked off his 2019 racing campaign with a visit to Donington Park for the opening round of the Triumph 765RS Cup, run with the No Limits Club.

Johnson, from Broughton, near Brigg, secured four podium results from the two-day event which was pleasing for his first outing, giving him something to build on.

The Triumphs were racing within a combined grid alongside the Stock 1000 machines and Johnson qualified second in the Triumph class, or fifth overall.

He began the first race on Saturday from a second row grid position and completed the six-lap affair in second place in class, and fourth overall.

Race two was run over 10 laps of the National course, with Johnson finishing in third place, and fourth overall.

On to Sunday, and race three brought a similar result, but this time he was third in his class and third overall.

The final race looked to bring another third place, but the leader went out on lap three, elevating Johnson to second place which he held to the chequered flag.

Next up was a trip to Brands Hatch where Johnson rode his Reactive Parts/MSS Performance Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 at the Thundersport GB Race of the South meeting.

There he rode to a brace of top-five results in the Thundersport GP1 Elite class on Sunday.

Starting the first of two 16 laps from the middle of the front row, the Lincolnshire rider was always there or thereabouts throughout the race, eventually crossing the line in fourth.

In his final race he just missed out on fourth place and took the chequered flag in fifth spot.

Johnson will be back in action shortly for round two of the Triumph 765RS Cup at his home track of Cadwell Park in mid-April.