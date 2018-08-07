Fit-again Jason O’Halloran back up to speed in British Superbikes

Marker Rasen-based rider Jason O’Halloran returned to form at round seven of the British Superbike Championship at Thruxton when he rode to two sixth-place finishes.

The Australian rider began race one in 10th place, but it wasn’t long until he was carving through the pack on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

O’Halloran continued to make up places and on the 20th and final lap the podium was calling as he made his way up into third.

But, coming into Club Chicane, O’Halloran was run wide and off-track by another rider and lost places, crossing the line in sixth.

With the bit between his teeth for race two, he started well from eighth and again made his way up through the front pack into third place.

The Aussie was forced to take evasive action to avoid contact with another rider going into the final chicane on lap six, and cut the corner.

Suffering a time penalty and dropping back places after the move, he crossed the line again in sixth place to pick up a further 10 points towards his championship challenge.

O’Halloran lies 10th in the overall standings on 86 points, and 25 away from a place in the end-of-season showdown.

“It has been a really positive weekend for us,” he said. “It’s a massive step forward from Brands.

“It’s only two weeks, but it has been two weeks of hard work to improve, get fitter, stronger and get the ankle better to be able to do more laps on the Friday which we managed here and that has helped us today.

“The boys have worked fantastically all weekend and the Fireblade has been great.

“We showed that in the first race by entering the last chicane with the leaders, whereas at Brands I didn’t see which way they went!

“I’m pleased with today’s effort, and although we want more than sixth, I think from where we have come in such a short time we should all be happy with what we have achieved.”

The next round is on home tarmac at Cadwell Park from August 17 to 19.