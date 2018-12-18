Excitement builds for Marker Rasen racer Tom Neave after first Honda tests

Market Rasen racer Tom Neave has completed his first test with Honda Racing in preparation for the 2019 season in the National Superstock 1000 championship.

Neave is set to embark on his first season with the Louth-based team on the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.

He recorded a lot of laps and gave some very positive feedback to the team during the three-day test at Circuito Monteblanco.

“We have had a mega few days out in Spain and I wouldn’t change anything for the world – I am so happy in this environment,” he said.

“The bike is nimble, fast and will be really good. I cannot wait until we test here again in March and start pushing on.”

Neave spent time with the Honda Racing team in 2018 when he was called up to replace the injured Dan Linfoot for a couple of rounds of the British Superbike Championship.

The team was impressed with his riding, as well as his attitude and commitment, and it was clear in their minds who they would be looking at to ride for them in the 2019 Superstock 1000 championship.

Honda Racing finished the 2014 season as runner-up in the series, and now on its return to action in the Stock 1000 series, the team will have designs on winning the championship with Neave.