De Aston School rugby girls make 11-try debut

The De Aston School’s girls’ rugby team made a highly successful debut when they played their first match against William Farr School earlier this month.

The Market Rasen school’s pupils played magnificently on a reduced pitch, scoring 11 tries to William Farr’s one for a 55-5 victory.

Clara Brewitt led the team, while Steph Fox was the first player to be forced off injured with a bleeding nose.

The girls will continue their training with sixth form students Adam Teskey and Tobias Parrish-Robinson and are eagerly awaiting their next match.

They have attended Festival of Rugby events at Lincoln Rugby Club, run by England Rugby, and are looking forward to two more sessions there this term.

Team: Clara Brewitt (capt), Poppy Chambers, Ellie Moore, Jen Heron, Charlotte McDermid, Lily Merrigan, Megan Newsham, Steph Fox, Flo Williams, Alexa Moore.