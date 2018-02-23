De Aston girls on song on rugby field and cross country course

De Aston School girls have been making the headlines for some fine performances in the sporting arena.

The Market Rasen school’s girls’ rugby team travelled to Lincoln Rugby Club to play in a showcase match at the Schools Finals Day.

Beth Clark in action at the Anglian Schools Cross Country Championships EMN-180222-131843002

De Aston paired up with William Farr School, from Welton, to beat Priory City and Robert Pattinson, of North Hykeham, 15-10.

It was a great afternoon with support from parents and staff.

Team: Flo Williams, Alexa Moore, Ellie Moore, Chloe Russell, Jennifer Heron, Charlotte McDermid, Clara Brewitt, Poppy Chambers, Megan Newsham, Mia Thorpe, Lily Merrigan, Chloe Ives, Ella Mycroft, Shania Russell.

* Beth Clark represented De Aston at the Anglian Schools Cross Country Regional Championships.

She crossed the line in 31st place and was the third finisher back for the Lincolnshire team.

Remarkably, it was only the third cross country race she had ever run, and turned in a fantastic result.