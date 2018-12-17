County joins Girls Golf Rocks scheme

Lincolnshire is one of five counties set to join the Girls Golf Rocks scheme next year.

The inclusion, plus a further four others, means a total of 26 counties will be taking part in 2019, aiming to get more females involved in the sport.

Clubs in these counties will offer free taster sessions, starting in May 2019, followed by coaching courses h PGA professionals.

Club and county girl players will again be trained as ambassadors to inspire the new girls coming into the game.

This year more than 1,650 girls attended Girls Golf Rocks taster sessions and 1,200 enjoyed it so much they went on to take coaching courses with PGA professionals.

Girls Golf Rocks is a joint programme from England Golf and the Golf Foundation, supported by the women’s county associations. It aims to increase the number of girl players from an average of just two per club.

Cornwall, Hampshire, Lancashire and Worcestershire will also join the scheme next year, joining Berkshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Durham, Dorset, Essex, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Norfolk, Northumberland, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Warwickshire, Wiltshire and Yorkshire.

To find out more visit www.englandgolf.org/girls-golf-rocks or follow the campaign on Twitter @GirlsGolfRocks1 or Facebook.com/GirlsGolfRocks