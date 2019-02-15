Can Market Rasen and Louth RFC revival continue at leaders Melbourne?

Market Rasen and Louth RFC face their stiffest test of the season on Saturday as they get back to league action after a fortnight’s break.

After no league fixtures for the Red and Greens on Saturday over Six Nations weekend, Rasen visit runaway leaders Melbourne on their Midlands Two East (North) return.

The Derbyshire side have won 14 of their 15 league fixtures this season and hold what looks a decisive 16-point lead over the chasing pack with just seven matches remaining.

The two sides played out a close-fought match in the reverse fixture at Willingham Road in late October when Rasen suffered only their second defeat of the season, beaten 15-7.

That match had been the top-of-the-table clash after six weeks of the season, but fortunes have contrasted dramatically since then.

While Melbourne have continued their march to what appears to be the title, the Red and Greens won their next two after the setback, but then went into reverse.

A run of five defeats and no victories in their next six matches sent them dropping down the table from second to sixth.

But Rasen appeared to have rediscovered their fighting spirit last time out, stopping the rot with a battling 20-17 comeback home win over Matlock.

And they will need all of this spirit, and perhaps more, if they are to come away with points this weekend.

Kick-off is 2.15pm.