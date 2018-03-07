Caistor black belt wins Scottish Open judo title

Caistor gym owner Amy Atkins has laid down a marker to her rivals by claiming an impressive gold at the Scottish International Open Judo Championships.

Amy, who runs BFit Lincs Gym, took to the mats again at the Emirates Arena, in Glasgow, eager to build on her success at the British Masters Championships, and keen to put on a masterful performance ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

The British champion made a statement in her first contest with victory on just 10 seconds.

The mum-of-two exploded into action, immediately stunning her opponent before executing a flawless Uchimata technique, scoring Ippon and ending the bout without breaking sweat.

In a tough second round, Amy again dominated the action, with a dynamic style and impressive skills in Newaza (ground fighting).

The second dan black belt out-gripped and out-worked her opponent, forcing penalties and increasing her lead on the scorecards with some tactical throws throughout the contest and earn an eventual win in the closely-fought match.

Her next bout saw her face off against an up-and-coming fellow RAF player.

Putting their friendship aside, Amy again sent out a reminder of why she is the current RAF ladies’ champion, making short work of her opponent by faking direction during a minor attack and then transitioning to groundwork, securing a hold down which forced her opponent to submit.

Having comfortably reached the final round, Amy faced her toughest opponent; a reigning European champion and world bronze medallist.

Undeterred, she started the contest aggressively, scoring quickly with a well-timed foot sweep and forced her opponent on the back foot.

Another attack increased Amy’s lead, before she effortlessly countered a desperate opponent to secure a takedown into a ground hold.

Unable to escape, Amy maintained the hold until scoring Ippon, taking the victory and becoming Scottish Masters judo champion.