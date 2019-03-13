Broughton rider Gary Johnson well prepared for hectic 2019 season

Broughton rider Gary Johnson is looking forward to a busy year ahead of him as the 2019 motorcycling season draws near.

The experienced racer will be competing in the new No Limits 765 class on a Triumph Street Triple 765RS modified machine, as well as taking in a few endurance and sprint races, and selected Thundersport rounds on his newly-built Kawasaki ZX10RR.

Johnson will also contest the first two rounds of the National Superstock Championship for Lee Hardy Racing, using all this track time to prepare for his assault on the major international road races, namely the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and the Macau GP.

The 38-year-old already has a deal in place with Lee Hardy to once again ride the RAF Regulars and Reserves Superstock and Superbike on the roads, and will be at the official British Superbike tests at Monteblanco, in Spain, and Portimao, in Portugal, in mid-March.

“It looks as if I am going to have a busy 2019,” he said.

“I realise the need to get some track time under my belt if I am to do well on the roads this year.

“The competition is very strong and I need to be fully prepared if I’m to be competitive.

“I already have a head start on last year as I’m riding the updated bikes from last season, so we have some set up already in place.”

Johnson is a double Supersport TT winner and a multiple podium finisher, and with all the extra track time, he believes he will be well prepared and focused to build on his previous successes.

“The pre-season British Superbike tests, along with the first two rounds at Silverstone and Oulton Park in the Superstock class, will be a major benefit prior to the North West 200,” he added.

“I’ll once again be racing the Supersport class on my Triumph 675r on the roads, so it makes perfect sense to take the opportunity to contest the No Limits Triumph Triple series, and if all goes to plan I intend to do all eight rounds.

“I may also ride my own Kawasaki ZX10 in selected No Limits Endurance races, plus some Thundersport events after the TT.”