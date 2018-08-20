British Superbikes: Rasen rider O’Halloran devastated by Cadwell Park no-show

Things didn’t go to plan for Honda Racing’s Jason O’Halloran at Cadwell Park last weekend.

The Market Rasen-based Australian rider completed his two British Superbike races in 13th and 11th places at the Lincolnshire track.

After a poor qualifying, O’Halloran began the first 18-lap race from a fourth-row grid position and was running in ninth place for the first two laps before moving up into eighth place on lap four.

The safety car came out for a few laps to clear a crash and once the race resumed, O’Halloran passed Peter Hickman to settle into seventh place.

But Hickman moved back ahead on lap 11 and the Australian was pushed further back when Tarran MacKenzie and James Ellison demoted him to 10th place.

Josh Brookes made a harsh pass on him at Hall Bends, and O’Halloran was pushed off to run across the grass and rejoin the race down in 13th place where he remained to the chequered flag.

Starting the second race from the fifth row, O’Halloran settled into 14th place and made gradual progress through to complete the race in 11th position.

He leaves Cadwell having collected a handful of points and remains 10th in the overall championship standings, 32 points adrift from the all-important Showdown top six.

“It has been a really tough weekend for us here and I’ve never struggled so much here in my whole racing career,” he said.

“I don’t know what we were missing or where it went wrong, but it’s just been really tough all weekend.

“We missed the mark with it, and it’s a hard place to ride when you are not struggling, so to ride here with things not 100 per cent is even tougher.

“I’m devastated with today. Normally this is a really good circuit for me, but I was just riding around the track, I wasn’t even racing!

“We have got to leave here, pick our heads up and look forward to Silverstone which is a completely different circuit so should hopefully suit us a little better.”

The next round takes place over the weekend of September 7 to 9.