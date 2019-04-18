British Superbikes: O’Halloran in good shape with new team

Jason O’Halloran will begin a new British Superbike championship with a new team this weekend - after showing some impressive early form.

Action begins at Silverstone over the Easter weekend (April 19-21) with the Market Rasen-based Australian competing for McAMS Yamaha this year.

He topped the timesheets in the final stage of the Bennetts British Superbike European testing tour at Portimao.

After three days on track at Monteblanco in Spain, the team headed west for two further days action in Portugal.

With no circuit experience, O’Halloran was first faced with the task of learning the tricky, undulating Portimao circuit before he was able to record some fast laps and soon registered the fastest lap of the two day test.

O’Halloran then took part in the BSB test at Silverstone last Tuesday where once again he was the fastest rider on track.

“We have had a really good pre-season,” he said.

“All the guys in the McAMS Yamaha team have done a great job. From Monteblanco to Portimao and now at Silverstone, the first time I have ridden the bike in the UK, everything has gone really well.

“It was nice to get back onto a UK circuit and to confirm our pace as sometimes European tracks in high temperatures can be a little bit misleading when you come back to the cold British tracks.

“It’s nice to leave here on top heading into next weekend - now it gets serious.”

British Superbikes: Friday - free practice one 10.20am, free practice two 3.30pm; Saturday - free practice three 10.35am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday- warm-up 9.30am, race one (30 laps) 1.30pm, race two 4.30pm.