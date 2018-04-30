British Superbikes: O’Halloran bids for podium repeat as Kiyo returns

Market Rasen-based rider Jason O’Halloran will have a new team-mate this weekend in the form of three times British Superbike champion Ryuichi Kiyonari.

The Japanese rider, who based himself in Market Rasen before leaving British Superbikes, returns to Honda Racing to stand in for the injured Dan Linfoot at Oulton Park this weekend.

Round three of the British Superbike championship takes place at the Cheshire circuit over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, and Kiyo remains the most successful rider at the track, with 12 race wins to his credit.

In the last round, O’Halloran secured a podium finish in the first of two races at Brands Hatch and will be seeking further success this weekend.

Last May the Australian recorded third and fourth place finishes at Oulton and will be hoping for similar results this time around.

The Honda Fireblade is more than capable of carrying O’Halloran to victory, and after taking in the official British Superbike test here last week, he is optimistic of two strong results.

Race timetable:

Saturday – Free practice one 10.05am; free practice two 3.15pm.

Sunday – Free practice three noon; Qualifying 4.15pm.

Monday – Warm-up 9.45am; race one (18 laps) 1.30pm; race two (18 laps) 4.30pm.