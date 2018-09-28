British Superbikes: Market Rasen rider out to boost cup hopes at Assen

Market Rasen-based Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran travels to Assen, in the Netherlands, for the penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship this weekend September.

The Australian will need to secure a couple of top results at the Dutch circuit to maintain his seventh place in the championship.

He cannot finish the season any higher than seventh as the top six have gone into the end-of-season showdown for the title of British Superbike champion 2018.

But there is still the Riders Cup for the remaining riders to contest with O’Halloran in pole position to lift that cup, and is currently seven points ahead of Tarran Mackenzie.

The timetable for Assen is –

Friday: free practice one 10.20am, free practice two 3.05pm.

Saturday: free practice three 10.40am, qualifying 4pm.

Sunday: warm-up 9.10pm, race one (18 laps) 1.15pm, race two (18 laps) 4.30pm.