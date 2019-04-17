Brigg rider helps GB to Nations Cup silver

Brigg rider Holly Truelove found herself on international duty in the opening round of the Pony Nations Cup in Belgium.

The 15-year-old Lincolnshire rider helped the British pony squad, competing under the title sponsor banner of Team LeMieux, to a second-place finish at Opglabbeek.

Eight teams contested the 12-obstacle 1.30m Nations Cup course which featured a testing open water jump and final straight which included a treble.

Great Britain held an early lead in the first round with just four penalties carried forward, while France, The Netherlands and Norway all sat two fences behind on 12 penalties apiece.

But France responded strongly in the final round to post three clears and finish on their initial first round score, nudging the British team into second place.

Holly, riding the 14-year-old grey stallion Rexter d’Or, owned by Barrie Truelove, posted the first clear round for the team when she returned home leaving all fences untouched and well within the time allowed.

The combination’s second round saw them finish with five penalties after faulting at an obstacle just outside the time allowed.

Chef d’Equipe, Clare Whitaker, who is also the youth team manager for British Showjumping, said: “They all rode really well under pressure and I’m incredibly pleased with them all.

“It has been a good show for us and we are looking forward to the season ahead.”