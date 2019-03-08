Brigg horse and rider book place at national finals

Show jumper Holly Truelove produced a faultless display against the clock to book her place at the finals of a national championship.

A field of 28 combinations headed to Arena UK, near Grantham, for the Charles Britton Equestrian Construction Winter JA Classic Qualifiers.

And it was the Brigg rider who claimed the win aboard Barrie Truelove’s Rexter D’Or, a 14-year-old Irish-bred stallion, on whom Holly gained her qualifying ticket at SouthView Equestrian Centre, back in February.

The pair will now go on to compete at the prestigious Charles Britton Equestrian Construction Winter JA Classic Championship at SouthView Competition & Training Centre, in Cheshire, April 6 and 7.

Just ten of the initial starters at Arena UK produced a clear first round over an 11-fence track, with only three progressing on to the second jump-off.

Holly, who is in her final year on ponies, produced one of only two treble clears and crossed the finish line in 34.13 seconds.

Tatiane Mauree and Horseabout Zibu, who were hot off the back of their previous Winter JA Classic Qualifier win at Morris Equestrian Centre, produced the second double-clear, earning them the runners-up spot after crossing the finish line in 34.59secs.

Claudia Moore was the only other competitor to make it through to the final jump-off, and she took third place with Delflip when they finished on four faults in a time of 35.52secs.