Brigg CIC suffer first defeat in league

Brigg Town CIC suffered their first defeat in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Two of the favorites for the title met at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday, where the hosts came away with the bragging rights, coming from from behind to win 3-1 against the league leaders.

Sam East opened his account for the season after just six minutes for the Zebras, but they were pegged back just minutes later when Josh Martin scored from the penalty spot.

An own goal gave Moorlands a lead three minutes into the second half.

The third came from Josh Raby in the final minute of normal time to seal all three points the Moorlands, who are now the only team yet to lose this season, and move into fourth place with several games in hand over the teams above them.

Brigg host Lincoln United Reserves, who sit joint top with them in the league, in Supplementary Cup action on Saturday (KO 2.30pm).

Market Rasen Town were beaten 1-0 at home by North Somercotes Reserves in the East Lincs Combination Division Three on Saturday.

They host North Cotes in the Junior Challenge Cup this Saturday (KO 2.30pm).