Bowls: Lancaster flypast as Caistor Hillside hosts Fred Broddle Memorial

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club hosted 84 players and guests for the Fred Broddle Memorial Day at Caistor’s Brigg Road sports complex.

The event was sponsored by JW Varlows builders and undertakers, and all players and guests expressed their appreciation to the Caistor ladies for the excellent catering.

Runners-up M. Portinder, D. Portinder and K. Portinder with chairman D. Wright EMN-180713-152638002

The bowlers were also treated to a flypast by the Lancaster bomber.

There were home winners on the day as Caistor’s B. Stedman, W. Jacob and P Salsbury were presented with the trophy by club chairman D. Wright.

They pipped the Kirton Lindsey team of M. Portinder, D. Portinder and K. Portinder into second place.