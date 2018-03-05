Black belt magic for Market Rasen karate students

A Market Rasen martial arts club was celebrating after students earned a double black belt success at a national grading last month.

The Tamae East Coast Shotokan Karate Club, which holds its training sessions at De Aston Sports Centre, had two big successes.

Callum Dean passed his Cadet Black Belt (under 16s) at an English Shotokan Academy Black belt Grading event at the National Sports Centre, in Lilleshall.

The 15-year-old has been training with club instructor Roger Hooton since 2009 and performed well, earning praise for his martial spirit during a tough examination.

Kathleen Codd also shone throughout her special grading and was promoted to third dan Black Belt level.

Roger praised his student’s dedication.

“Kathleen trains very hard, at least three times a week, and often travels abroad for extra training,” he said.

* Anyone interested in training at the club, which meets on Fridays for beginners and advanced classes, can contact Roger on (01472) 852370.