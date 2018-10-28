Bingo joy for Rita

The first of the winter fun competitions for the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club took place last Wednesday on yet another beautiful autumn day.

Titled Bingo, Bango, Bongo it was a game where strategy was required.

The first on to the green at each hole scored a point, nearest the pin when all were on the green scored a point and, likewise, the first to sink the putt.

It was possible to score three points on one hole but it was also very easy to score no points.

The winner of this first competition was Rita Garner, who scored 25 points.

On 24 points were Sue Archer and Anne Copestake and Di Warburton finished fourth with 23 points.

The next competition will take place on Hallowe’en and has the name of Witches’ Brew.