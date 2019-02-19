Bell first as Parkrun rings out the changes

Tom Bell was first home at this week’s Market Rasen Racecourse Parkrun.

In almost spring-like weather, and with a brand new running surface to try out, Bell came out on top in a time of 17 mins 58 secs.

He was followed home by runner-up Andrew Reynolds and third-placed Andrew Ridgway.

Hannah Reid was the first female to cross the line, with Rosie Earnden second and Amy Fowler third.

With the new asphalt surface currently covering about half of the course, organisers were curious to see how people would find it.

And it definitely seemed to be a hit.

Incredibly, 85 of the 172 runners managed to earn themselves a personal best time on Saturday.

Of those competing, 46 people were also first-time visitors to the Rasen parkrun, with 10 being first-timers.

Results: Men - 1 Tom Bell 17.58, 2 Andrew Reynolds 19.24, 3 Andrew Ridgway 19.28; Women - Hannah Reid 21.14, 2 Rosie Earnden 23.33, 3 Amy Fowler 24.14.